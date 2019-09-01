Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Oarsman Capital Upped Its Holding by $452,790

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 63,710 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 117.00 million shares to 117.59 million shares, valued at $585.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 4.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 2,361 shares. 172,661 were reported by Banc Funds Limited Company. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 20,111 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 209,274 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 378 shares. Invesco Limited reported 10,724 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 14,533 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 34,205 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 109,739 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,602 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 7,590 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited reported 40,801 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd holds 0% or 151 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,462 activity. The insider MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P bought $8,000. 2,000 shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R, worth $16,350 on Friday, June 7. The insider HAFT JAY M bought 2,000 shares worth $17,000.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares to 20,396 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,757 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,551 shares. Nomura Asset Co Ltd owns 350,033 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.09% or 1.40 million shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 1.43 million shares. Connors Investor Ser accumulated 12,759 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 0.06% or 3,079 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Limited has invested 2.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fjarde Ap accumulated 487,959 shares. 108,802 were accumulated by Stonebridge Advisors. Flippin Bruce Porter accumulated 183,874 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.93% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Calamos Wealth Ltd holds 13,390 shares. Btr Cap has invested 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 182,713 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi has invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).