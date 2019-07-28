Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $10.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Masco (MAS) Holder 1St Source Bank Cut Position

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61 million shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 37,758 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0% or 528 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 42,090 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 34,205 shares. 53,588 are owned by Eidelman Virant. Jpmorgan Chase owns 20,111 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 40,400 shares. Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 231,817 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Limited Liability reported 40,801 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 109,739 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.09% or 28,072 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 14,533 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 3,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $17,000 was made by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63M for 4.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 205,923 shares to 208,421 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 4.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dupont Capital Mngmt accumulated 41,468 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,196 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.08% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 318,870 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pathstone Family Office owns 7,159 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 83,283 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.11% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hennessy Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 71,300 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 5,835 were reported by Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 246,205 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 416,912 are held by Channing Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 25,358 shares to 215,741 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).