Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Decreased Holding by $10.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake by $975,306 as Shares Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 57,594 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 319,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.11 million, up from 313,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets E (VEA) by 986,779 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $58.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 38,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,536 shares, and cut its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 74.18M shares to 75.64M shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 117.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 117.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

