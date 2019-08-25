Kingstone Cos (KINS) Share Value Declined While Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; Tower Research Capital Trc Holding In Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Was Has Upped

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 30,892 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 271.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 4,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,177 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, up from 1,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.42M shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,529 shares to 4,001 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,916 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% or 216,936 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 67,257 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Limited Liability Company owns 1,766 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 272,942 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Associated Banc invested 0.28% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 378,502 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors invested in 482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Cap Grp Inc holds 2.03% or 69,209 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust owns 11,510 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 4,897 shares. Cap Planning Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Llc stated it has 117,496 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 50,662 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Advisory Network accumulated 10,173 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 100,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Associate Inc invested in 0% or 7,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 398,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 285,800 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 7,300 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.09% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Co reported 151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 21,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Limited Liability holds 47,602 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 3,104 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 796 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $16,350 was bought by Tupper Floyd R. On Thursday, August 22 the insider GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought $48,532. The insider HAFT JAY M bought $17,000.