Kingstone Cos (KINS) Share Price Declined While Alpine Investment Management Decreased Position by $10.57 Million; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Position by $308,000 as Market Value Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 50,899 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 1.33 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 28/03/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $11.57 million for 40.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 49,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Millrace Asset Gru reported 121,000 shares stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 86,450 shares. National Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Mackay Shields Ltd Company accumulated 117,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 12,732 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 18,527 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.21% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Axa reported 81,481 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares to 43,766 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,590 shares. Sit Invest Associate invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). stated it has 5,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 14,533 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 151 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.42% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 109,739 shares. 200,500 were reported by Punch & Assocs Invest. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 42,090 shares in its portfolio. Capital Mngmt Assocs Ny accumulated 22,500 shares. Banc Funds Llc holds 172,661 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $878,937 activity. HAFT JAY M bought $17,000 worth of stock. Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.