Kingstone Cos (KINS) Market Value Declined While Alpine Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $10.57 Million; Palisade Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Csg Sys Intl (CSGS)

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 37,954 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 16,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The hedge fund held 281,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, up from 265,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 208,778 shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING SAYS BOARD APPROVES UPGRADE PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 145.75 MLN YUAN; 21/05/2018 – CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.)

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. Tupper Floyd R also bought $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares. 2,000 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares with value of $17,000 were bought by HAFT JAY M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $8,000 was bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Acr Alpine Rech Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 378 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset LP holds 34,205 shares. 5,916 are owned by American Intl Grp. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 209,274 shares. Capital Mngmt Associate Ny, New York-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 285,800 shares. Wasatch Advsrs reported 0.04% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 3,104 are held by Barclays Pcl. Blackrock holds 0% or 467,958 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 47,469 shares. Punch Assocs Inv Mngmt holds 0.25% or 200,500 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 58,434 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 20,111 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.39 million for 6.79 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comstock Res Inc by 2.95 million shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $497.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 64.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 67.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) or 519,196 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Indexiq Advisors Limited Com reported 37,567 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,895 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.11% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 327,492 are owned by Millennium Management Lc. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 3.82M shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 4,665 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 13,853 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 50,141 shares. 89,199 are owned by Bragg Finance Inc. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 287,884 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 27,332 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,975 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

