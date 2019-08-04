Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Trust Company Of Virginia Stake In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Has Boosted

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61 million market cap company. It closed at $8.41 lastly. It is down 47.33% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 8,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 114,868 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 106,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25 million shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77M for 6.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares to 928,638 shares, valued at $94.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. $16,350 worth of stock was bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 28,072 shares. Northern reported 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 47,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 154,902 shares. Bessemer holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 7,300 shares. Moreover, Punch Assocs Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 200,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 62,060 shares. State Street Corporation holds 143,755 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Wasatch owns 231,817 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 40,801 shares. American Gru Inc Inc has 5,916 shares. New York-based M&T Comml Bank has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 48 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,375 shares to 153,358 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,535 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,072 were accumulated by Webster Bancorp N A. Shine Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.07% or 13,715 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Lc reported 2.29% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.1% or 90,101 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. L S Advsr holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 20,723 shares. Endowment Management LP stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Prudential Fincl invested in 274,119 shares. Mariner Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 228,956 shares. Bb&T Limited Co has 24,037 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 6.87 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James & Assoc invested in 2.21 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.00 million activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12.