Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.20 Million; Share Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61M market cap company. It closed at $8.41 lastly. It is down 47.33% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 133.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corp holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 20,001 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com reported 1,597 shares. Sit Invest Assocs Inc stated it has 7,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 8,737 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm stated it has 20,111 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 143,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Retail Bank Of America De holds 7,590 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Research Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 47,602 were accumulated by Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Lc. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 489,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 0.55% or 53,588 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co owns 285,800 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 3.45M shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $96.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 74.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 75.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. $16,350 worth of stock was bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77 million for 6.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

