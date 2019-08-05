Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Cut Its Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Position by $3.56 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61M market cap company. It closed at $8.41 lastly. It is down 47.33% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares to 103,579 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altimeter Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,000 shares. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 2.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kj Harrison Prns Inc invested 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles Capital Incorporated stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cwm Ltd Co stated it has 3,452 shares. Bluestein R H And stated it has 5.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.05% or 29,856 shares. Old National Bancorp In holds 11,045 shares. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 63,231 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 58,864 shares stake. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc accumulated 384 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co stated it has 31,425 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication holds 2.31% or 8,565 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 305 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comstock Res Inc by 2.95M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $497.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 107.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 110.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com owns 1,597 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp accumulated 47,469 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Punch And Assoc Management has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Monarch Prtn Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 47,602 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 20,001 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 285,800 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Millennium Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,679 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Strs Ohio holds 17,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited stated it has 40,801 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 154,902 are owned by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru.

