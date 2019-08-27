Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Position; Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $1.08 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.06M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 4,127 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 38,337 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 48,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $120.49. About 15,539 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 33,764 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 6,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 20 shares. State Street accumulated 848,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 18,361 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 1,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd reported 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Kennedy has invested 0.24% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 136,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Pnc Finance Gru Inc reported 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LHC Group, Inc. beats by $0.09, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LHC Group beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Forbes ranks LHC Group among â€œAmerica’s Best-in-Stateâ€ employers for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase LHC Group At $100, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Hospital or Out of Hospital Facilities: All-America Research Team Member Matt Larew Tells You Where to Invest – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,802 shares to 92,276 shares, valued at $17.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 114.09M shares to 114.92 million shares, valued at $822.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 553,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch & Assoc Invest Incorporated invested 0.25% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 398,534 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0% or 796 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds invested in 0% or 151 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Research Ltd Liability Com holds 40,801 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 1,597 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc reported 209,274 shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc owns 7,600 shares. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,602 shares. Intll Group Inc reported 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 14,533 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 93,508 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 3,104 shares stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,462 activity. GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought $11,580 worth of stock. On Tuesday, June 25 HAFT JAY M bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 2,000 shares. 2,000 shares valued at $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.