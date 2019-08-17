Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holder Alpine Investment Management Cut Stake by $2.74 Million as Share Value Declined; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Upped by $663,026 Its Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 114.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 3,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 6,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.48 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 31,817 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 7,144 shares to 11,182 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 19,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,608 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $60,930 activity. $11,580 worth of stock was bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY on Thursday, August 15. 2,000 shares valued at $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $17,000 was bought by HAFT JAY M.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares to 6.46M shares, valued at $156.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 141,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

