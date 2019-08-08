Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holder Alpine Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $10.57 Million as Stock Value Declined; Walleye Trading Has Increased Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (Put) (PANW) by $7.45 Million as Share Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 12,579 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (PANW) by 94.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 63,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $214.96. About 452,801 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 07, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 11 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. Ã¢â‚¬â€œ KINS – Stockhouse” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zuora, Inc. (ZUO), Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS), & Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 42,090 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Legal & General Gp Public Limited reported 1,597 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 7,590 shares stake. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0% or 3,500 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 154,902 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp owns 285,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 10,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 143,755 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 8,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Eidelman Virant stated it has 53,588 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael owns 58,434 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 3.45M shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $96.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 60,659 shares to 294,941 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sonos Inc (Put).