Kingstone Companies (KINS) to pay $0.06 on Sep 13, 2019; Simmons First National (SFNC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:KINS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Kingstone Companies Inc’s current price of $8.05 translates into 0.78% yield. Kingstone Companies Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 32,533 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat'l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat'l has $31 highest and $29 lowest target. $30's average target is 20.10% above currents $24.98 stock price.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $451,553 activity. MAKRIS GEORGE JR bought $121,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $86.74 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $60,930 activity. Tupper Floyd R had bought 2,000 shares worth $16,350 on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $11,580 was bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY. $8,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P. The insider HAFT JAY M bought 2,000 shares worth $17,000.