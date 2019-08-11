Kingstone Companies (KINS) to pay $0.06 on Sep 13, 2019; Mueller Water Products (MWA) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 89 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 79 decreased and sold equity positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 125.81 million shares, down from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 65 New Position: 24.

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:KINS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Kingstone Companies Inc’s current price of $7.86 translates into 0.80% yield. Kingstone Companies Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 80,322 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Kingstone Companies, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Inc owns 7,600 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 28,072 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap owns 87,843 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De holds 7,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 14,533 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 48 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Strs Ohio holds 17,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 1,597 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 154,902 shares. American Intl Incorporated has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 5,916 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 12,484 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7. 2,000 shares were bought by HAFT JAY M, worth $17,000.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $84.68 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 52.36 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 253,486 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Asset Management Llc has 1.51% invested in the company for 105,000 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.25 million shares.