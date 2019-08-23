Kingstone Companies (KINS) to pay $0.06 on Sep 13, 2019; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holding

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:KINS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Kingstone Companies Inc’s current price of $8.07 translates into 0.77% yield. Kingstone Companies Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 39,662 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) stake by 11.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 39,340 shares as Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO)'s stock rose 0.03%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 294,173 shares with $9.11 million value, down from 333,513 last quarter. Peoples Bancorp Inc now has $647.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 34,221 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $86.96 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $60,930 activity. $11,580 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY on Thursday, August 15. HAFT JAY M also bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) on Tuesday, June 25. MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P had bought 1,000 shares worth $8,000. $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12,038 activity. $12,038 worth of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was bought by Rector Susan D..