Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 12 0.67 N/A -0.14 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 95 2.68 N/A 6.14 17.48

Table 1 highlights Kingstone Companies Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kingstone Companies Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Kingstone Companies Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kingstone Companies Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Kingstone Companies Inc. has a 111.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17. Competitively the average price target of Cincinnati Financial Corporation is $115, which is potential 4.83% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kingstone Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kingstone Companies Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 65.5% respectively. Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.5%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. has -52.06% weaker performance while Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 38.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Kingstone Companies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.