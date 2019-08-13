Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Contrasting side by side

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 12 0.65 N/A -0.14 0.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.60 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kingstone Companies Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kingstone Companies Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Kingstone Companies Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. From a competition point of view, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kingstone Companies Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kingstone Companies Inc.’s upside potential is 115.19% at a $17 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares and 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares. Insiders held 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kingstone Companies Inc. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.