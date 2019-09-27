Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Contrasting side by side

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 8 0.00 9.16M -0.14 0.00 RLI Corp. 92 3.86 37.46M 2.71 33.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 109,700,598.80% -1.7% -0.6% RLI Corp. 40,846,145.46% 14.1% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies Inc.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. RLI Corp.’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kingstone Companies Inc. and RLI Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively RLI Corp. has a consensus target price of $88, with potential downside of -6.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.9% of RLI Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, RLI Corp. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. had bearish trend while RLI Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

RLI Corp. beats Kingstone Companies Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.