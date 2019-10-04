Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 8 0.00 9.16M -0.14 0.00 Chubb Limited 158 1.95 452.46M 8.11 18.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kingstone Companies Inc. and Chubb Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 108,530,805.69% -1.7% -0.6% Chubb Limited 286,748,209.65% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.6 beta means Kingstone Companies Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Chubb Limited’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Kingstone Companies Inc. and Chubb Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Chubb Limited on the other hand boasts of a $158.5 consensus price target and a 1.31% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Chubb Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Chubb Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats Kingstone Companies Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.