Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Comparison side by side

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 12 0.69 N/A -0.14 0.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 58 1.05 N/A 0.41 154.54

In table 1 we can see Kingstone Companies Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Kingstone Companies Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kingstone Companies Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 2 2.67

Kingstone Companies Inc.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 116.28%. On the other hand, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 1.50% and its average price target is $65. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kingstone Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.1% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% are Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. has -52.06% weaker performance while AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 23.3% stronger performance.

Summary

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats Kingstone Companies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.