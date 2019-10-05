Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) Analysts See $0.32 EPS; Bridgford Foods (BRID) Shorts Increased By 26.39%

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) had an increase of 26.39% in short interest. BRID’s SI was 9,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 26.39% from 7,200 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID)’s short sellers to cover BRID’s short positions. The SI to Bridgford Foods Corporation’s float is 0.55%. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 40,232 shares traded or 617.66% up from the average. Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) has risen 160.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BRID News: 16/05/2018 – Bridgford Foods May Benefit, Industry Posts 42nd Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 DJ Bridgford Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRID)

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $0.32 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. KINS’s profit would be $3.46M giving it 6.41 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 220.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 32,103 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.17 million. The companyÂ’s food products primarily include biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, dry sausage products, and beef jerky. It has a 33.38 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 130 frozen food products to food service and retail clients through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and approximately 110 snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network.

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2,943 activity. 100 shares were bought by Bridgford Richard Eugene, worth $2,943 on Wednesday, September 25.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $88.84 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.

