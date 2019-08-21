Kings Point Capital Management Stake in Cott Que (COT) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Cypress Asset Management Increases Holding in Clorox Co Del (CLX)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 195,049 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $158.74. About 152,485 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,744 shares to 35,316 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,009 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 8,255 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc owns 35,017 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 166,015 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.23% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wellington Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,569 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Smithfield Communications holds 0.02% or 1,168 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hills Bancshares & Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 4,050 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,032 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 279,832 shares. Page Arthur B reported 1,809 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability has 2,152 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Marathon Equity Management Limited Liability reported 392,500 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 2,517 shares. Cidel Asset Management accumulated 1.85M shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 845,806 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pdt Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 138,637 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 2.52M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.03% or 4.05 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,146 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt reported 203,565 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 26,959 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 3.44 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc invested in 38,122 shares or 0% of the stock.