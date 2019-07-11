Kings Point Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries (GRIF) by $1.45 Million; Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Holding Held by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 9,031 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) by 404.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 10,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 348 shares traded. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has risen 0.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,245 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).