Kings Point Capital Management Position in Amgen (AMGN) Decreased by $4.99 Million as Valuation Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Maintained by Fishman Jay A Ltd

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $178.7. About 428,801 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03B, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 1.00M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc invested in 0.89% or 77,096 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Delta Capital Management Lc holds 14,215 shares. Fragasso Group holds 21,610 shares. Patten Inc owns 2,136 shares. Brandes Inv Prtn LP holds 0.12% or 26,286 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,278 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa has invested 2.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Exchange Capital holds 26,352 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.58% or 37,341 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Associate invested in 0.64% or 7,927 shares. 259 are owned by Contravisory Investment Management. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 554,421 shares. 38,401 were reported by Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corp.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,948 shares to 82,105 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.44 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) by 3,000 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $1.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 2,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,650 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Corp (NYSE:GM).