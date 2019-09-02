Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Market Value Rose; Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose While Blume Capital Management Has Increased Position by $797,940

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 4,722 shares to 72,400 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF).