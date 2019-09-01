Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Position in Comcast (CMCSA) as Stock Price Declined; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $1.42 Million

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,425 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 37,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 113,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 123,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,391 shares to 30,847 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 2,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 543,613 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 42,153 shares. Permit Capital Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,645 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 587,921 shares. Moreover, Alley Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.9% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 0.04% or 277,721 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 299 shares. 50,681 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust Co. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.32% or 17.50 million shares. Jennison Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 798,743 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Reilly Financial Advisors stated it has 3,528 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0.02% or 98,021 shares. Blue Cap Incorporated holds 6,216 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 13,319 shares. Bessemer holds 0.01% or 69,641 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct stated it has 3.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Colonial Advsr holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 104,537 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 107,791 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Trust Comm Of Virginia Va holds 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 6,126 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 102,772 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 325,461 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company has 272,455 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 3,334 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avalon Limited Liability reported 0.62% stake. Ssi Investment Management holds 0.03% or 8,004 shares in its portfolio.