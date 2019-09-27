Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Position; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Tributary Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $4.50 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 44,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 272,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.56 million, down from 317,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $100.77. About 75,680 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 1,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 32,979 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 31,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $167.25. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62M for 16.68 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nexstar Media Group Journeys Along the US-Mexico Border With â€œBorder Tour,â€ a New Multiplatform News Series Documenting the Region’s Local Stories – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T (T) Inks New Content Carriage Agreement With Starz – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 40,836 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 56,757 shares in its portfolio. Phocas reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has invested 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 71,160 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated holds 23,109 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 177 shares. 172,874 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 148,059 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Kemnay Advisory accumulated 0.78% or 31,598 shares. Eam Limited Co accumulated 10,348 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.03% or 1.03 million shares. Piedmont Investment owns 2,535 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 138,871 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,460 shares to 8,150 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).