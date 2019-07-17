Kings Point Capital Management Lifted By $408,996 Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position

Kings Point Capital Management increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 11.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 2,164 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 21,085 shares with $4.00 million value, up from 18,921 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $162.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $213.71. About 1.63M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 8,180 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 408,630 shares with $96.21 million value, down from 416,810 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $281.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.28. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M on Tuesday, February 5. $537,767 worth of stock was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drw Securities Lc stated it has 1,664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.52% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 64,269 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 555,242 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,266 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Cobblestone Ltd New York invested in 0.03% or 1,806 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 0.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Braun Stacey invested 0.26% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ing Groep Nv holds 239,121 shares. Field And Main Natl Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,880 shares. Haverford accumulated 179,376 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.77% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,155 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.83% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 26 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $174 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Bank of America maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 14 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, June 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.81 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity. $4.04 million worth of stock was sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde on Tuesday, January 22.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. Stephens maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27800 target in Friday, April 26 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $261 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

