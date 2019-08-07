Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries (GRIF); Forest Hill Capital Position in Encore Wire (WIRE) Decreased by $1.07 Million as Share Price Declined

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) by 404.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% . The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 10,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.75M market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 2,311 shares traded. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF)

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 73,651 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 92,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 42,819 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31,510 shares to 218,310 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 265,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset reported 9,400 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 3,531 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 17,049 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 53,392 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Dean Inv Assoc Ltd invested in 0.34% or 40,605 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Citadel Limited Company reported 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 28,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 66,919 shares. Sei Invs invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). State Street owns 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 596,353 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 12,300 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 19,154 shares. Century Companies accumulated 108,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold GRIF shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.38 million shares or 1.83% more from 2.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) for 25,205 shares. 24,143 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Morgan Stanley accumulated 615 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 9 shares. 2,844 are owned by Fincl Bank Of America De. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 10,154 shares. Blackrock reported 113,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 44,100 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 5,396 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1,188 shares. State Street Corporation owns 8,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 0.2% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Tower Research (Trc) has 541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,245 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

