Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL); Bluestein R H & Company Has Cut Honeywell International (HON) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 5,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.27M, up from 82,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 317,884 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.50M, down from 322,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.74 million shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mar Vista Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp has 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Etrade Management Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 29,181 shares. Ameritas reported 37,252 shares. 378,340 were reported by Cibc World Markets Corporation. Qci Asset Management New York has 449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability owns 2,005 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc owns 6,565 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical reported 4,992 shares. Fdx reported 20,689 shares stake. Farmers Comml Bank stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Qs Investors Lc reported 38,702 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 19,662 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 62,479 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation reported 6,263 shares stake. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 21,695 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 20,093 shares to 342,236 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Grp (NYSE:JEC) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Apple (AAPL) Stock a Safe Buy After Bond Sale, Ahead of iPhone Event? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Learned Its Lesson – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple denies Goldman’s TV+ claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Arcade will cost $5 per month? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,783 shares to 45,283 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 71,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.88 million shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13,292 shares. 50,412 were reported by Capstone Fin. Central Comml Bank & Tru holds 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 45,866 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 18.90 million shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Lourd Limited Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 29,577 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 261,012 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Herald Invest holds 0.89% or 16,110 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 136,577 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Ls Inv Ltd Company accumulated 250,949 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,900 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 11,072 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,297 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc holds 4.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 565,136 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).