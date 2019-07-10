Kings Point Capital Management Holds Stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries (GRIF); As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, American Research & Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.40 Million

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) by 404.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 10,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.53M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 240 shares traded. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has risen 0.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 224.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,165 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $159.99. About 1.88M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

