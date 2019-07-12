Kings Point Capital Management Holds Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD); Bridger Management Upped Position in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,085 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.78 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 889,704 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multip; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,707 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. 22,036 shares valued at $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 the insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Top Restaurant Picks Flashing Bull Signals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,656 shares. Moreover, Provident Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.41% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital Wealth Planning Lc holds 2.36% or 18,915 shares. Roundview Lc holds 1.35% or 29,983 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 80,840 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma holds 4,577 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Co has 72,404 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 1.7% or 270,762 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 0.63% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.22% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Spinnaker Trust invested in 16,626 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pitcairn reported 11,363 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Howard reported 0.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/28/2019: TGTX, NVAX, RKDA – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, GENE, PIRS, TGTX – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is TG Therapeutics a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TG Therapeutics: Varied Pipeline With 2 Lead Candidates In Late Stage, Low Cash Position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 50,000 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $79.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,975 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 70,350 shares. 435 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Blackrock stated it has 4.44 million shares. 800,000 are owned by Artal Grp. Voya Invest Ltd Com has 26,519 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. 2.40 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. Natl Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 249,201 were accumulated by Art Limited Liability. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 18,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 4,387 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 46,100 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.57% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).