Kings Point Capital Management Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Lifted by $405,945; Granahan Investment Management Raised Its Aeri Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position by $464,261; Share Price Declined

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 48,491 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, up from 44,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aeri Pharmaceuticals (AERI) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 16,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 50,685 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 34,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aeri Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 705,408 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $5.40 million activity. $1.08 million worth of stock was bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC on Wednesday, August 21. The insider ANIDO VICENTE JR bought 26,250 shares worth $498,953.

