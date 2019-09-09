Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Stake as Share Value Declined; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $402,435 as Share Price Declined

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE” IN CURRENT DIRECTION OF CO; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.32M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 19.08M shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 61,938 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 68,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life Financial holds 661 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 147,126 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.02% or 3,110 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 51,908 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc reported 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 55,660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Com has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,703 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has 32,982 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Incorporated Limited Com holds 0.02% or 487,000 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Investment Mngmt owns 263,297 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Grp Inc owns 567,277 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,795 shares to 53,942 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT) by 27,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $228.29 million for 7.70 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Up 23.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Rock Bottom For Newell? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,103 shares to 25,122 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 33,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,979 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Management Ltd Com holds 302,407 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bank holds 14,444 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 41,401 shares. First Merchants accumulated 20,502 shares. Community Bancorp Na accumulated 0.23% or 8,536 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust reported 890 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 120,595 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department accumulated 4,270 shares. Ally Fin holds 0.26% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 16,346 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Monetary Management Group Inc has invested 0.34% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Winch Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amer Management owns 0.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,711 shares.