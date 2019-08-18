Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Holding by $3.37 Million as Shares Declined; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Intersect Capital Has Increased by $456,165 Its Stake

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 2.59 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX FOR ABOUT $2.3B; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,948 shares to 82,105 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

