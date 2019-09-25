Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $389,550 as Share Value Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Nli International Boosted Stake by $1.56 Million

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 22,434 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 2.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 33,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92 million, up from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $577.88. About 191,295 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd stated it has 317,479 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.06% or 414,293 shares. Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Korea Invest Corp holds 0.27% or 126,310 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.47% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aqr Cap invested in 0.05% or 96,595 shares. Motco stated it has 433 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 192,450 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,990 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America accumulated 64,628 shares. Plante Moran Limited Co holds 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 128 shares. Honeywell Int Inc reported 23,813 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 21,220 shares to 67,930 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 105,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,220 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,737 shares to 65,792 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 2,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

