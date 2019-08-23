Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Position by $3.37 Million; Share Value Declined; Scharf Investments Has Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $17.11 Million; Share Value Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 2.79 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 322,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.54 million, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 6.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 834,326 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 4.33 million shares. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 32,982 shares. Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,946 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 70,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated reported 6.98 million shares. 19,548 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc). Moreover, Hgk Asset Management has 1.72% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 372,645 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 3,200 shares stake. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 16,819 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 15,802 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 284 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares to 86,053 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 0.75% or 69,091 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 288,012 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 101,873 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.73% or 2.77M shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 283,502 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kessler Invest Grp Limited Liability Co invested 2.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability holds 83,608 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 68,503 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 0.59% stake. 125,542 are held by Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,247 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Spinnaker holds 0.1% or 18,460 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4,158 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 360,717 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $136.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.