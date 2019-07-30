Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $307,347; Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.18 Million

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 6.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Money Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Da Davidson And Communication has 705,749 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited has 135,414 shares. Moreover, Palladium Partners Limited Liability has 1.88% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 322,439 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 769,909 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Savant Llc holds 0.64% or 42,235 shares in its portfolio. Private Cap Advsrs Inc owns 33,730 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc holds 40,558 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Verus Financial Partners has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Argent Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,268 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 62,815 are held by Cobblestone Limited Liability Corp Ny. Donaldson Management Limited Liability holds 2.16% or 300,533 shares in its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 6,367 shares. Wms Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 72,054 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big News From Europe For Intel And Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) Join to Develop Nervana Neural Network Processor, Baidu Announces New Version of DuerOS – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.26% or 499,594 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp has 1.53% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.20M shares. Huntington Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 407,985 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Co owns 5,677 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability owns 2,634 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Roundview Ltd reported 19,954 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,165 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 3.18% stake. Horizon Invests Lc holds 16,827 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt has 8,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 376,400 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.68M shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company reported 101,883 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 110,830 shares. Legacy Cap stated it has 111,072 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 42,760 shares to 53,343 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.