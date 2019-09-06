Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) by $3.37 Million as Valuation Declined; As Metlife (MET) Shares Rose, Shareholder Avalon Advisors Lifted Holding

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 119,773 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 02/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate David Atchison to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 283,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 273,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 70,257 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR) by 4,167 shares to 6,586 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 42,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $224.77 million for 7.78 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 259,990 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 12,000 shares. 2,734 are held by Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc. Jefferies Limited Com accumulated 0% or 22,758 shares. Invesco Ltd has 3.51 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 75,674 shares. Group One Trading Lp reported 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 363,262 were reported by Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. The New York-based Adirondack has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd holds 0.1% or 127,747 shares in its portfolio. 57,529 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 58,022 shares. 13,338 are owned by Atria. Moreover, Diversified Inv Strategies Lc has 4.97% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Russell 2000 Ishares Etf (IWM) by 6,927 shares to 20,160 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,779 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).