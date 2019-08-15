Kings Point Capital Management Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $935,172 as Stock Value Rose; Moors & Cabot Has Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Declined

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 120,042 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77 million, down from 131,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58 million shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,200 shares to 43,200 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 13,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,590 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

