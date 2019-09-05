Kings Point Capital Management Has Increased Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Kings Point Capital Management increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 1157.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 113,502 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 123,309 shares with $4.93 million value, up from 9,807 last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $210.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 12.05M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $214.60’s average target is 3.68% above currents $206.99 stock price. Amgen Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20700 target in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 13. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $228 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) latest ratings:

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.75% above currents $46.23 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Nomura maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.43 million are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Bp Public Limited Com reported 490,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 472,672 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 1.00M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors Inc has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 37,964 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Incorporated Fl invested 8.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boyar Asset Inc holds 104,692 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 1.47M shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 126,066 are held by Timber Creek Capital Mngmt. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 4.40M shares. Davis R M Inc holds 153,206 shares. Blackrock holds 0.57% or 316.53M shares in its portfolio. Bridges Investment, Nebraska-based fund reported 490,144 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.13 billion. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. It has a 16.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism ; and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine.