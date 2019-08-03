Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake as Share Price Rose; Ciena (CIEN) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Lowered Holding by $11.42 Billion

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 305,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45B, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 1.69 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS

