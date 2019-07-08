Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) as Shares Declined; Johnson Financial Group Boosted Its Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $747,408 as Stock Rose

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 30,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $81.77. About 865,396 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 907,934 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Jarden Businesses; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 12/03/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q EPS 11c; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Tyson Foods, Lennar and State Street – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tyson (TSN) Analyst Day Offers Positive Long Term Outlook – BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Stocks, Disney Keep Dow Above Water – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 17,742 shares to 11,132 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,319 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,483 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.76% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 400,000 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% or 13,535 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 73,878 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 56,106 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 1.31 million shares. Brookfield Asset invested in 50,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 38,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 48,370 are owned by Raymond James Advisors. Horrell Cap Inc reported 31,468 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.09% or 343,355 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,261 shares. Homrich Berg has 4,975 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 3,418 shares. Agf Invs Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 50,791 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 244,453 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Quantitative Invest Lc has 284,500 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 27,138 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 116,966 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 44.31 million shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cap International Inc Ca has 17,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 50,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 36,076 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com stated it has 241,530 shares. 17,617 are owned by Washington Trust Financial Bank. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA) by 5 shares to 15 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.32 million for 10.51 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.