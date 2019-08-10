Kings Point Capital Management Has Cut Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Holding by $3.37 Million as Valuation Declined; Foster & Motley Has Raised Its Kohls (KSS) Holding by $603,228

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 8,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 77,372 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 68,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.19M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers

