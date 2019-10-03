Kings Point Capital Management Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Stake by $306,228; Shares Declined; Wills Financial Group Lowered Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $580,559 as Market Valuation Rose

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 1,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 32,979 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 31,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $168.5. About 4.52 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25 million, down from 34,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $219.38. About 14.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,783 shares to 45,283 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 36,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,139 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset Management invested in 0.39% or 4,412 shares. The Florida-based Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 18.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hap Trading Limited Liability owns 243,681 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signature Est And Inv Advsrs has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Architects Limited, California-based fund reported 39,060 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 226,785 shares. Guinness Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stifel has 3.64 million shares. Moreover, Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Limited has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corsair Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,151 shares. 3,333 were reported by Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc. Perigon Wealth Limited stated it has 5.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.38 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.