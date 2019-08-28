Kings Point Capital Management Has Boosted Griffin Ld & Nurseries (GRIF) Holding by $1.45 Million; Shares Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $335,475

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) by 404.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% . The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 10,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 9,061 shares traded or 116.56% up from the average. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 93,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 96,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 301,615 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold GRIF shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.38 million shares or 1.83% more from 2.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) for 615 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 8,328 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 5,925 shares stake. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,143 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 13,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 3,095 shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 5,396 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 1,188 shares. American Intl Group holds 531 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) for 100 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 10,154 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) for 9 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0.37% or 53,343 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,707 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

More notable recent Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRIF) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Griffin Land & Nurseries: How Undervalued Is That Real Estate? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2012, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AXT Inc (AXTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Negative After Fed Reserve Cuts Rates – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares to 100,770 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Enterprise Products – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.