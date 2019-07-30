Kings Point Capital Management Boosted Cott Que (COT) Holding; USA Technologies Has 0.87 Sentiment

Kings Point Capital Management increased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 63.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 33,560 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 12.30%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 86,053 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 52,493 last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 487,022 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M

USA Technologies Inc (USAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 45 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 52 decreased and sold their positions in USA Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 30.81 million shares, down from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding USA Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 27 Increased: 29 New Position: 16.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $392.41 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. for 474,066 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 2.24 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.14% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based North Run Capital Lp has invested 1.77% in the stock. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 488,031 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of COT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The stock of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26. 33,560 shares were bought by Harrington Thomas, worth $499,004 on Tuesday, February 26. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of stock or 51,405 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,449 were reported by Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 43 shares. Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.04% or 31,255 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests has 49,753 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Lc reported 248,008 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cap Fund owns 63,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 29,372 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs reported 71,512 shares. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 190 shares. Citigroup owns 35,850 shares. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.65% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 1.60M shares. Victory Capital Inc holds 0.05% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 768,000 shares.

