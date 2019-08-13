Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI)’s Financial Results Comparing With IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.02 N/A 0.65 1.09 IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.57 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kingold Jewelry Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.6% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. In other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation has beta of 0.07 which is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kingold Jewelry Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor IAMGOLD Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. IAMGOLD Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kingold Jewelry Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation’s potential upside is 76.99% and its consensus price target is $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kingold Jewelry Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 76.8%. Insiders held 31.36% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. shares. Comparatively, IAMGOLD Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.26% 13.64% -17.65% -7.89% -44% -11.39% IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation has weaker performance than Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IAMGOLD Corporation beats Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.