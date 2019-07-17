Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

Since Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.02 N/A 0.75 1.10 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 91.18 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kingold Jewelry Inc. and Comstock Mining Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kingold Jewelry Inc. and Comstock Mining Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.9% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Kingold Jewelry Inc. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Comstock Mining Inc.’s beta is -0.03 which is 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kingold Jewelry Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Comstock Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Comstock Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. shares and 9.1% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares. About 31.36% of Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Comstock Mining Inc. has 14.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingold Jewelry Inc. -2.93% -10.32% 7.73% -14.25% -41.55% 4.32% Comstock Mining Inc. -0.45% -3.3% 44.51% 28.93% -37.44% 67.22%

For the past year Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Comstock Mining Inc.

Summary

Kingold Jewelry Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Comstock Mining Inc.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.