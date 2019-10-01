Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.00 61.30M 0.65 1.09 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 21 0.40 410.98M 0.32 53.65

Demonstrates Kingold Jewelry Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. AngloGold Ashanti Limited appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kingold Jewelry Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kingold Jewelry Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry Inc. 9,030,642,309.96% 8.5% 1.6% AngloGold Ashanti Limited 1,970,182,166.83% 5.1% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Kingold Jewelry Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a -0.76 beta and it is 176.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, AngloGold Ashanti Limited which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kingold Jewelry Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is $23.55, which is potential 28.90% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. shares and 40.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares. Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.36%. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.26% 13.64% -17.65% -7.89% -44% -11.39% AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94%

For the past year Kingold Jewelry Inc. has -11.39% weaker performance while AngloGold Ashanti Limited has 35.94% stronger performance.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats on 9 of the 13 factors Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.